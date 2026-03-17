Ben Gully appointed Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Ben Gully will lead the international standard setter's Secretariat in Basel.

Mr Gully has been appointed for a three-year term, starting in August.

He is currently Deputy Superintendent at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in Canada.

The Chair of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, Erik Thedéen, today announced the appointment of Ben Gully as the Committee's next Secretary General for a term of three years, effective 14 August 2026.

The Basel Committee is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for regular cooperation on banking supervisory matters. Its 45 members comprise central banks and bank supervisors from 28 jurisdictions.

The Secretary General is responsible for managing the operations of the Secretariat and assisting the Chair in representing the Committee externally.

Mr Gully is currently the Deputy Superintendent at OSFI, where he manages the Supervision Sector. He has more than 25 years' experience in bank regulation and supervision on three continents.

In his current capacity, Mr Gully serves as OSFI's representative to the Basel Committee and is co-chair of the Committee's Supervisory Cooperation Group. He has also served on several working groups at the Financial Stability Board.

He was previously the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's Chief Risk Officer and began his career as an analyst in the Bank of England's financial stability area.

Mr Gully holds both a Doctorate and a Master of Arts in economics from the University of St Andrews as well as a Master of Science in economics from the University of Glasgow.

He succeeds Neil Esho, who has served as Secretary General since February 2022 and is retiring on 31 March 2026. Deputy Secretary General Toshio Tsuiki will serve as Acting Secretary General until Mr Gully assumes his new role.

Ben has extensive experience in prudential regulation and supervision in multiple jurisdictions and has been an active and highly respected member of the Committee for the last six years. His broad and deep knowledge of the regulatory and supervisory landscape, global perspective and proven leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead the Secretariat. Erik Thedéen, Chair of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Sveriges Riksbank

Tiff Macklem, Chair of the Basel Committee's oversight body, the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision, and Governor of the Bank of Canada, thanked Mr Esho.

"Neil has made a substantial contribution to the work of the Committee over the last 20 years. He was instrumental in supporting the development of standards such as the Basel III framework and has shown excellent leadership as Secretary General for the last four years. We wish him all the best for the future."