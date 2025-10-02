Basel Committee approves annual G-SIB assessment, enhances the clarity of its grading system for jurisdictional assessments and takes note of the implementation of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives

Basel Committee approves annual assessment exercise for global systemically important banks.

Enhances clarity of its grading system for jurisdictional assessments.

Discusses implementation status of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision met virtually on 2 October 2025 to discuss a range of initiatives.

Global systemically important banks

The Committee approved the results of the end-2024 assessment exercise for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). The results will be submitted to the Financial Stability Board before it publishes the 2025 list of G-SIBs.

Implementation

The Committee discussed the grading used for its jurisdictional assessments, which are a key element of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP). Jurisdictional assessments review the extent to which domestic regulations in each member jurisdiction are aligned with the minimum regulatory standards agreed by the Committee.

The jurisdictional assessment reports have used four terms to grade the overall level of compliance with the assessed standards (in descending order): compliant, largely compliant, materially non-compliant, and non-compliant. To enhance the clarity of the rank ordering of the jurisdictional assessment grades, the Committee agreed to change the name of the third grade from "materially non-compliant" to "partially non-compliant".

Separately, the Committee approved a finalised technical amendment on the hedging of counterparty credit risk exposures, following a consultation last year. The technical amendment will be published later this month.

Margining

The Committee discussed a report on the implementation of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives, developed jointly with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The report finds that implementation of the framework has made the financial system more resilient and that there is no evidence of material issues with the implementation of the framework.

Note to editors:

The Basel Committee is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for cooperation on banking supervisory matters. Its mandate is to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability. The Committee reports to the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision and seeks its endorsement for major decisions. The Committee has no formal supranational authority, and its decisions have no legal force. Rather, the Committee relies on its members' commitments to achieve its mandate. The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision is chaired by Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada. The Basel Committee is chaired by Erik Thedéen, Governor of Sveriges Riksbank.

More information about the Basel Committee is available here.