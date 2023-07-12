Basel Committee finds the United States largely compliant with its Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework

Basel Committee publishes assessment reports on the implementation of its global standards in the United States (US).

Assessments find US regulations largely compliant with the Basel Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework.

These publications form part of the Committee's Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP).

The United States' implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) standard and large exposures (LEX) framework are largely compliant with the global standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, according to reports published today (NSFR, LEX).

The Basel Committee's assessment reports on the NSFR and LEX form part of its RCAP, a series of reports on the implementation of Basel standards by member jurisdictions of the Basel Committee.

The Basel Committee has completed its review of the implementation of the initial risk-based capital standards and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for all members and of the framework for global and domestic systemically important banks (G-SIBs and D-SIBs) for all member jurisdictions that were home to G-SIBs in 2016.

Jurisdictional assessments of the implementation of the Basel Committee's NSFR and LEX global standards started in 2018. They were suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 and resumed in late 2021.