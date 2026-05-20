Basel Committee agrees to publish report on information and communication technology risk management, progresses cryptoasset targeted review, considers targeted updates on liquidity risk principles

Agrees to publish range of practices report on information and communication technology risk management.

Progresses its targeted review of the prudential standard for banks' cryptoasset exposures.

Considers targeted updates of its principles on liquidity risk.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision met in Basel on 19–20 May 2026 to discuss a range of initiatives.

Financial stability outlook

Committee members exchanged views on recent market developments and the outlook for the global banking system.

Heightened tensions, including the conflict in the Middle East, have increased uncertainty about the economic outlook. Members noted that the global banking system remains resilient, supported by robust capital and liquidity positions. At the same time, they emphasised that potential second- and third-order effects, such as inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and the impact on specific sectors (eg energy and agriculture) could test this resilience and therefore warrant continued vigilance by banks and supervisors.

Members also discussed developments in non-bank financial intermediation, including private credit. While banks' direct exposures to private credit appear, in aggregate, to be contained, members highlighted that indirect exposures and interconnections are a watchpoint. Against this backdrop, members stressed the importance of enhanced supervisory scrutiny and continued cross-border information-sharing and welcomed the Financial Stability Board's work on improving data collection.

Members also took note of recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) models and the implications for banks' cyber security. While frontier AI models could help banks and supervisors in identifying cyber vulnerabilities and strengthening defences, their potential malicious use may materially change the speed and scale of cyber incidents. The Committee will continue to monitor developments and exchange supervisory insights.

Digitalisation

The Committee approved a report describing a range of observed information and communication technology (ICT) risk management practices across jurisdictions to addressing non-malicious ICT incidents. ICT is a key component of operational risk management, playing a vital role in supporting the broader goal of achieving operational resilience. Banks' operational resilience to ICT incidents has become increasingly important in an evolving and digitalised technology landscape. The report will be published next month.

The Committee also discussed the feedback received to its consultation on machine-readable Pillar 3 disclosures. An update on the finalisation of this work will be provided later this year.

Cryptoassets

As noted previously, the Committee has expedited a review of targeted elements of its prudential standard for banks' cryptoasset exposures. The Committee took note of the progress of the review. An update will be provided later this year.

Liquidity

Building on its previous analytical work on liquidity risk, the Committee agreed to consider whether targeted updates to its Principles for Sound Liquidity Risk Management and Supervision are needed. The Principles were published in September 2008. Since then, there have been a number of regulatory, supervisory and structural developments that may warrant a review of whether the Principles continue to remain fit for purpose. An update on this work will be provided later this year.

Macroprudential policy

The Committee took stock of its work to address "window dressing" behaviour by some banks in the context of the framework for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). In addition, following the direction provided by the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, and as part of the Committee's periodic review of the G-SIB assessment methodology, the Committee agreed to consult later this year on whether to embed the treatment of cross-border exposures within the European banking union in the G-SIB framework to enhance its governance and transparency. Updates on both of these initiatives will be provided later this year.

Financial risks of extreme weather events

Following the direction provided by the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, the Committee approved a workplan to pursue further analytical work on the financial impacts of extreme weather events on banks. The analytical work includes how banks assess and manage physical risks from extreme weather events and the role of insurance in mitigating the impact of such events on banks and the broader financial system.

Note to editors

The Basel Committee is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for cooperation on banking supervisory matters. Its mandate is to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability. The Committee reports to the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision and seeks its endorsement for major decisions. The Committee has no formal supranational authority, and its decisions have no legal force. Rather, the Committee relies on its members' commitments to achieve its mandate. The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision is chaired by Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada. The Basel Committee is chaired by Erik Thedéen, Governor of Sveriges Riksbank.