Basel Committee consults on a disclosure framework for climate-related financial risk

Basel Committee issues public consultation on a Pillar 3 disclosure framework for climate-related financial risks.

Forms part of its holistic approach to address climate-related financial risks to the global banking system.

The Committee invites submissions on the proposals by 29 February 2024.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today issued a public consultation paper on a Pillar 3 disclosure framework for climate-related financial risks. This work forms part of the Committee's holistic approach to address climate-related financial risks to the global banking system.

The Committee is analysing how a Pillar 3 disclosure framework for climate-related financial risks would further its mandate to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability, and the potential design of such a framework. It is publishing this consultation paper to seek the views of stakeholders on its preliminary proposal for qualitative and quantitative Pillar 3 disclosure requirements that would complement the work of other standard setters, including the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), and provide a common disclosure baseline for internationally active banks.

The Committee recognises that the accuracy, consistency and quality of climate-related data is still evolving, but at the same time, disclosure requirements will accelerate the availability of such information and facilitate forward-looking risk assessments by banks. For this reason, the Committee aims to incorporate a reasonable level of flexibility into a future framework.

In particular, and based on feedback through the consultation process, the Committee will consider which elements would be mandatory and which subject to national discretion. More generally, the Committee notes that the development of a meaningful and robust Pillar 3 framework for climate-related financial risks is likely to be an iterative process.

The Basel Committee is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for cooperation on banking supervisory matters. Its mandate is to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability.

