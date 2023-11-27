Basel Committee publishes more details on global systemically important banks

Basel Committee provides additional information regarding the 2023 G-SIB assessment.

Further details include global denominators and individual bank indicators.

The release accompanies the Financial Stability Board's updated G-SIB list.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today published further information related to its 2023 assessment of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), with additional details to help understand the scoring methodology.

The publication accompanies the Financial Stability Board's release of the updated list of G-SIBs and includes:

The denominators of the high-level indicators used to calculate banks' scores.

The high-level indicators for each bank in the sample used to calculate these denominators.

The cut-off score used to identify the G-SIBs in the updated list and the thresholds used to allocate G-SIBs to buckets for the purpose of calculating the higher loss-absorbency requirements.

The Committee's methodology assesses the systemic importance of global banks using indicators calculated from data for the previous fiscal year-end (2022) supplied by banks and validated by national authorities. The final scores are mapped to corresponding buckets that determine the higher loss-absorbency requirement for each G-SIB.